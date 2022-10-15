Isolated storm and shower chances return overnight, many will stay dry

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been a fairly nice day across the region, making for a good day to get outside. The quiet weather will stick around into the evening before the chance for a few showers and storms return overnight.
Late tonight and into Sunday showers and storms will be possible in our southern counties. Primarily in southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. Southern Illinois will likely stay dry. This will not be a major rain maker. Unfortunately, keeping the drought in place across the region.
The best chance for storms will be overnight and into Sunday morning, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out Sunday afternoon. There will be plenty of dry time, with afternoon high temperatures topping out in the low 70s.
Behind tomorrow's front, big changes are expected. A significant cool down is around the corner, with low temperatures nearing records early next week.