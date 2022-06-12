 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees or higher
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The worst of the heat wave will occur
Monday when widespread heat index values up to 110 degrees or
higher will occur. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110 on
Tuesday and 95 to 105 on Wednesday. There will be little relief
from the heat at night, with low temperatures forecast to stay
in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The effects of heat
stress can increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive
days..

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Isolated showers today, hot temperatures already arriving

heat advisory

Carterville (WSIL) -- The heat has arrived to the region as we've already hit the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Today is just the start of a very hot week. The heat advisory that was issued for today, was extended through Wednesday at 8 PM. 

spc

The other threat we're tracking is a possible isolated storm. The Storm Prediction Center has southern Illinois, parts of southeastern Missouri and western Kentucky under a slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather, with the rest of us under a marginal (1 out of 5) threat.

The confidence for these storms are low due to a strong cap (a layer of warm air aloft, which suppresses thunderstorms), that's covering most of our region. There is a slight possibility if any of these storms can form that we could see large hail, damaging winds and a possible tornado but it is unlikely. 

index

The heat wave is sticking around for the work week as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s and heat indices even higher. If you can, limit your time outside, make sure to stay hydrated, and stay weather aware. 

highs

The above average temperatures will remain for the immediate future in our 7 and 10 day forecast. After tonight, rain won't return to the region until Thursday, and for now it looks very isolated. 

Stay cool and download the Storm Track 3 app! 

