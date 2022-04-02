Isolated showers today, frost advisory tonight; wet week ahead

WSIL (Carterville) -- Temperatures across the area today are right where they should be for this time of the year. Highs have climbed into the 60s. There are still a chance for isolated showers, specifically north of IL-13 around 4 PM.
Going into tonight, temperatures will drop into upper 30s, but we're keeping an eye on the chance of a frost as a Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of southern Illinois, eastern Missouri and western Kentucky.
Sunday will remain fairly dry until the evening, with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will begin to fill in ahead of the rain. Lows will dip into the mid 40s.
Although a warm up is expected during the week with highs in the mid 60s through Wednesday, long term we're trending below average.