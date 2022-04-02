 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34, nearly calm winds, and
relatively clear skies will result in frost formation overnight.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri generally north of a Zalma to Cape Girardeau
line, and across west Kentucky, north and east of a Wickliffe,
Paducah, Princeton and Herndon Kentucky line.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread light and areas of moderate
frost are expected across the entire advisory area overnight and
into early Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Isolated showers today, frost advisory tonight; wet week ahead

Tonight

WSIL (Carterville) -- Temperatures across the area today are right where they should be for this time of the year. Highs have climbed into the 60s. There are still a chance for isolated showers, specifically north of IL-13 around 4 PM. 

frost/freeze

Going into tonight, temperatures will drop into upper 30s, but we're keeping an eye on the chance of a frost as a Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of southern Illinois, eastern Missouri and western Kentucky. 

rain chances

Sunday will remain fairly dry until the evening, with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will begin to fill in ahead of the rain. Lows will dip into the mid 40s. 

long term temps

Although a warm up is expected during the week with highs in the mid 60s through Wednesday, long term we're trending below average. 

