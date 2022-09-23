Isolated showers linger into Saturday morning, nice afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A few light showers have moved into our northern counties this afternoon, mainly along and north of interstate 64. Isolated light showers will possible through the remainder of the evening. You may want an umbrella if you're headed out for Friday night football.
A small chance for showers will continue through early Saturday. By the afternoon the showers and clouds should begin to break up, letting in some sunshine. It'll be a bit warmer, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 80s.
Sunday will be another quiet day, with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will drop back into the upper 70s. Have a great weekend.