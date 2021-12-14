Isolated showers and more warm temperatures Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Light showers and warm temperatures are on tap Wednesday, with more rain around the corner.
The chance for light showers will stick around through the evening with warm overnight temperatures. Overnight lows will only dip into the 50s.
Wednesday will be very breezy but warm. Winds out of the south will gust near 30 mph with more above normal temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb back into the 60s.
A few light showers are possible but most will remain dry. Widespread rain chances ramp up Thursday.