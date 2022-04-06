Isolated showers and cooler temperatures Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The quiet weather and mild temperatures will stick around this evening. Overnight will consist of mostly clear skies and low temperatures dipping into the upper 30s.
Thursday will start with a little bit of sunshine but clouds and showers will build back in by the afternoon. Showers will be isolated and light but you may want to keep an umbrella on standby. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler, only topping out in the 50s.
By Friday morning, light showers and a few snow flakes will be possible. Bundle up.
Drier and warmer weather returns for the weekend.