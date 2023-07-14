Isolated pop-up storms this evening -- better chance of rain overnight

WSIL (Carterville) -- We have a few isolated pop-up storms possible this afternoon thanks to daytime heating. While warnings are not currently anticipated, they are possible if a forcing mechanism becomes present. IF we do see severe storms, the concern continues to be large hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.
Your Friday night plans should be good to go otherwise. Muggy conditions are sticking around so if you don't mind a little humidity, it should be a nice summer-like night. Clouds stick around and we stay dry until after Midnight.
The best chance for showers will be late tonight and early into Saturday morning. While this weekend isn't anticipated to be a complete washout, you may run into a few raindrops so keep your StormTrack 3 app handy.
Into the next work week we'll see rain chances stick around. The heat will also be staying around with highs in the upper 80s, low 90s.