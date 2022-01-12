 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Winter Storm System to Impact the Region this Weekend...

A strong winter storm system will push east through the Quad State
Saturday into Sunday. Wintry precipitation will spread eastward
into southern Illinois and southeast Missouri late Friday night,
and then southeast over the remainder of the region Saturday
morning. The evolution of the storm for the remainder of the
weekend is quite uncertain at this time. The ultimate path and
intensity of the storm system, along with the temperature
forecast, will determine how impactful it will be across the Quad
State.

For now you are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and
follow your winter weather preparedness plans ahead of this
potentially impactful winter storm.

Isolated morning shower and mild temperatures Thursday

WebWX
WSIL

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Most will remain dry with mild temperatures again Thursday.

More clouds will work their way into the region overnight, but it will overall be another quiet night. Low temperatures will dip back into the 30s.

As a front works it's way through, there is a small chance for an isolated shower or flurries on Thursday morning. However, most of us will remain dry. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back above normal, into the upper 40s.

Our next winter weather system will push in by the weekend. Stay tuned for updates. 

