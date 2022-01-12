Isolated morning shower and mild temperatures Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Most will remain dry with mild temperatures again Thursday.
More clouds will work their way into the region overnight, but it will overall be another quiet night. Low temperatures will dip back into the 30s.
As a front works it's way through, there is a small chance for an isolated shower or flurries on Thursday morning. However, most of us will remain dry. Afternoon high temperatures will climb back above normal, into the upper 40s.
Our next winter weather system will push in by the weekend. Stay tuned for updates.