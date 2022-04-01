Isolated light showers to kick off the weekend, sun returns Sunday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon, it will continue to stick around into the evening.
However, clouds will begin to move back in overnight with more chilly temperatures. Low temperatures will dip back into the 30s by morning.
The weekend will have a bit of a dreary start. Saturday will consist of mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers. High temperatures will also stay below normal, topping out in the upper 50s.
Sunday will bring the pick day of the weekend and likely the week. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 60s with some sunshine. Have a great weekend.