Isolated Boil Water Order for Carterville customers

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- An isolated boil water order has been issued for residents in Carterville due to a water main break.
The order is in effect immediately for customers on Mockingbird and Whippoorwill streets until further notice.
The addresses affected on Mockingbird includes 1107, 1108, 1109, 1110, 1200, and 1203.
The addresses affected on Whippoorwill includes 1112, 1220, 1240, 1300, 1304, 1305, 1303, and 1301.
Water used for drinking and cooking purposes should be brought to a rolling boil for at least five minutes before use.