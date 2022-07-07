ISBE awards $30 million in school maintenance grants

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Board of Education distributed the 2022 School Maintenance Grants, totaling $30 million, to over 600 districts.
Grantees will use the money to improve and maintain education infrastructure throughout the state of Illinois.
The School Maintenance Grant Program is a dollar-for-dollar state matching grant open to school districts, cooperative high schools, vocational centers, and special education cooperatives. Eligible applicants can receive up to $50,000 to put toward completing proposed maintenance projects.
Schools receiving money in our region:
- Waltonville CUSD 1 $50,000
- Rome CCSD 2 $50,000
- Field CCSD 3 $50,000
- Opdyke-Belle-Rive CCSD 5 $25,314.50
- Grand Prairie CCSD 6 $50,000
- Summersville SD 79 $50,000
- Farrington CCSD 99 $50,000
- Mt Vernon Twp HSD 201 $50,000
- Woodlawn Unit School District 20 $50,000
- Bluford Unit School District 318 $50,000
- Gallatin CUSD 7 $50,000
- Hamilton Co CUSD 10 $50,000
- Hardin County CUSD 1 $50,000
- Pope Co CUD 1 $50,000
- Galatia CUSD 1 $50,000
- Carrier Mills-Stonefort CUSD 2 $50,000
- Eldorado CUSD 4 $50,000
- Geff CCSD 14 $50,000
- North Wayne CUSD 200 $50,000
- Grayville CUSD 1 $50,000
- Norris City-Omaha-Enfield CUSD 3 $50,000
- Carmi-White County CUSD 5 $50,000
- Wabash & Ohio Valley Sp Ed Dist $50,000
- Akin CCSD 91 $50,000
- Benton Cons HSD 103 $50,000
- Ewing Northern CCSD 115 $50,000
- Frankfort CUSD 168 $50,000
- Zeigler-Royalton CUSD 188 $50,000
- Sesser-Valier CUSD 196 $50,000
- Goreville CUD 1 $50,000
- New Simpson Hill SD 32 $21,442
- Vienna SD 55 $33,500
- Cypress SD 64 $50,000
- Vienna HSD 133 $50,000
- Joppa-Maple Grove UD 38 $50,000
- Marion CUSD 2 $50,000
- Crab Orchard CUSD 3 $50,000
- Herrin CUSD 4 $50,000.00
- Carterville CUSD 5 $50,000
- Egyptian CUSD 5 $50,000
- DeSoto Cons SD 86 $50,000
- Carbondale ESD 95 $50,000
- Unity Point CCSD 140 $36,031
- Carbondale CHSD 165 $50,000
- Trico CUSD 176 $50,000
- Murphysboro CUSD 186 $50,000
- Tamaroa School Dist 5 $50,000
- Pinckneyville SD 50 $50,000
- Pinckneyville CHSD 101 $50,000
- Du Quoin CUSD 300 $50,000
- Century CUSD 100 $50,000
- Meridian CUSD 101 $50,000
- Lick Creek CCSD 16 $50,000
- Anna CCSD 37 $50,000
- Jonesboro Elementary Dist. No. 43 $50,000
- Dongola USD 66 $50,000
- Anna Jonesboro CHSD 81 $50,000
- Shawnee CUSD 84 $50,000
- Sparta CUSD 140 $50,000
Click here for a full list.
School Maintenance Grants are awarded in order of five priorities:
- Emergency projects made necessary by a disaster;
- Health/life safety projects to remodel or improve an existing structure;
- State priority projects necessary for energy conservation or to better serve students in an area where the applicant receives funding under Illinois School Code;
- Permanent improvement projects designed to upgrade building systems (e.g., HVAC, plumbing);
- And Other.
“Each and every student in Illinois deserves access to safe and healthy facilities that support their well-being and academic growth," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “School districts across the state have significant facilities needs. We learned from the pandemic how important ventilation is to preventing the spread of disease. These grants can help schools make necessary upgrades to make buildings safer, healthier, and more energy efficient so they save taxpayer dollars in the long run. We are grateful to the General Assembly and the governor for the funding for these critically important School Maintenance Grants.”