 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions Today...

.Southwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with some gusts to 20
mph. Afternoon relative humidity will drop into the 17 to 23
percent range. Both conditions will combine with very dry fuels
across the area due to the persistent drought to create critical
fire danger across the region today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND
WESTERN KENTUCKY...

* AFFECTED AREAS...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 17 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Is Barilla really 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta?' A lawsuit says no

  • 0
Is Barilla really 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta?' A lawsuit says no

Barilla is facing a lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta's origins. Packs of Barilla pasta are seen in a supermarket in Rome, on September 27, 2013.

 Tony Gentile/Reuters

Barilla can't avoid a class-action lawsuit over allegedly deceptive advertising about the pasta's origins, a federal judge ruled this week.

At issue is the brand's slogan "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," which the lawsuit says can lead customers to believe it's actually made in Italy. The customers that filed the lawsuit last year, Matthew Sinatro and Jessica Prost, said they bought multiple boxes of Barilla pasta thinking they were made in Italy.

They also said that Barilla misrepresents its Italian origin because its uses the colors of Italy's flag, "further perpetuating the notion that the products are authentic pastas from Italy." They also say that with Barilla's ad campaign because it positions it "as authentic, genuine Italian pastas—made from ingredients sources in Italy (like durum wheat), and manufactured in Italy," when it's not.

However, as stated on Barilla's website, it's not. The pasta is made in Iowa and New York, using the same machines used its plant in Parma, Italy. Barilla was founded in 1877 in the small Italian town and has grown as an "international group present in more than 100 countries."

The judge this week ruled that the pair suffered "economic injury" and presented enough evidence that they wouldn't have purchased Barilla if they knew it wasn't made in Italy. A box of Barilla can cost twice as much as a private label.

Barilla didn't immediately return CNN Business' request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you