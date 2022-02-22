IRS now lets taxpayers opt out of facial recognition after backlash

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with rain this week,
will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River.  The river at
Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early
Wednesday.  Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go
into moderate flooding by the weekend.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.0 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation, mainly freezing
rain and some sleet. Ice accumulations one quarter of an inch or
more, with some minor accumulations of sleet.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Two rounds of wintry precipitation can be
expected. The first will be Wednesday night across all of the
warning area. The second will be from midday Thursday on through
the afternoon, mainly across the Ozark Foothills of southeast
Missouri into southwest Illinois. The rest of the warning area
should see temperatures rise above freezing Thursday, and switch
the precipitation to just rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

IRS now lets taxpayers opt out of facial recognition after backlash

IRS now lets taxpayers opt out of facial recognition after backlash

The Internal Revenue Service website seen displayed on a smartphone.

 Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service will continue using controversial facial recognition software for the rest of the current tax-filing season to verify taxpayers' identities before they can log on to its website. But after facing a backlash, the agency is now offering an alternative, too.

The IRS announced Monday that people who want to avoid turning over their biometric data as part of the login process can now talk to a human via video chat instead to prove they are who they say they are.

The move comes two weeks after the IRS said it would halt a plan that would have required a new verification process, involving facial recognition technology, for logging in to its website starting this summer. That change followed pressure from privacy and digital rights activists and lawmakers.

The original plan would have required those who wanted to access certain IRS online services to first submit a picture of a photo ID and then take a video selfie with a smartphone or computer so facial recognition software could compare the two. This one-time procedure would have been necessary in order to request an online tax transcript, for example, or view information about tax payments.

The verification process is offered via a partnership between the IRS and a third-party company called ID.me, which already works with a number of US federal agencies and more than half of all states' employment agencies. It had previously been optional for taxpayers who already had an IRS username and password, but those were set to stop working this summer.

In a statement on Monday, the IRS said taxpayers can still use ID.me's automatic verification process for now, but that "no biometric data — including facial recognition — will be required if taxpayers choose to authenticate their identity through a virtual interview."

The IRS said that it's working with the General Services Administration to use Login.Gov, a single sign-on method used on many federal government websites, after this tax season.

For people who choose to use the automated process for identity verification, the IRS also said it now requires the selfie a taxpayer submits to ID.me be deleted after they've created their account, though the IRS did not say how long it will take until that happens. The IRS also said that any biometric information that had already been submitted by people verifying their identities for access to an online account will be deleted in the next few weeks.

The federal government has no rules regulating the use of facial recognition software, but the technology has come under fire from privacy groups, who oppose it for privacy issues and other potential dangers. For instance, the technology has been shown to be less accurate when identifying people of color, and several Black men, at least, have been wrongfully arrested due to the use of facial recognition.

Jeramie Scott, senior counsel for the Electronic Privacy Information Center, which was among the groups protesting the IRS's use of facial-recognition software, said it's good that the agency is moving away from the technology. However, he thinks it would be better if the IRS halted its use immediately, as its continued availability "from a government entity" can suggest to people that it's safe and okay to use.

