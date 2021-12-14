IRS extends tax filing deadline for Kentucky tornado victims

(WSIL) -- The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is extending the tax-filing deadline for Kentuckians affected by the recent tornadoes.
According to the IRS, Kentucky residents who were affected by the tornadoes will now have until May 16, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.
Following the recent disaster declaration issued by FEMA, the IRS is providing this relief to taxpayers affected by storms, tornadoes, and flooding that took place on Dec. 10 in parts of Kentucky.
Currently, the IRS says the relief is available to affected taxpayers who live in/have a business in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren counties.
The IRS says that the extended deadline includes 2021 individual income tax returns due on April 18, as well as various 2021 business returns normally due on March 15 and April 18.
In addition, farmers who choose to forgo making estimated tax payments and normally file their returns by March 1 will now have until May 16, 2022, to file their 2021 return and pay any tax due.
The IRS says it will also provide the same relief to any other localities designated by FEMA
In addition, penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Dec. 10 and before Dec. 27 will be abated as long as the deposits are made by Dec. 27, 2021.
You can read the full announcement on the extension on irs.gov.