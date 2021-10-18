Iowa woman arrested in McCracken County for sex offense involving a minor

(WSIL) -- An Iowa woman has been arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex.
On October 15, detectives in McCracken County were notified that a woman from Iowa had been having an ongoing online relationship with a juvenile boy.
Detectives learned the online relationship was sexual in nature and the woman was traveling to meet the boy, who was under the age of 16.
At approximately 3:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2021, Brisen Brodigan arrived in Paducah and was arrested by detectives. Detectives discovered evidence of Brodigan’s online sexual relationship and learned that she was planning to have physical contact with the boy.
20-year-old Brodigan was lodged in the McCracken County Jail and charged with Promoting a Minor, Under 16, in a Sex Performance.