Iowa cold case linked to murdered West Frankfort man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (WSIL) -- An Iowa cold case that went unsolved for more than 30 years has been linked back to a West Frankfort man.
The Council Bluffs, Iowa Police Department said on Friday, February 26, 2022 that the murder of Lee Rotatori in 1982 was resolved.
Rotatori was staying at a hotel in Iowa after beginning a new job. One morning she didn't report to work, her boss called the hotel staff to check on her and her body was found in her room. She died from a single stab wound and there was evidence of sexual assault.
No suspects were identified during the initial investigation.
In 2001, the evidence collected in 1982 was resubmitted to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Lab for examination. They found the presence of male DNA, but there was no match.
The DNA was ran multiple times over the last several years, but again no matches were found.
In April 2019, Council Bluffs investigators summitted the DNA profile to Parabon Nanolabs to begin a genetic genealogy case. In February of 2021, researchers concluded that Thomas Freeman, of West Frankfort, Illinois, was the source of the DNA.
A sample of Freeman's daughter's DNA was analyzed, which confirmed there was a relationship between the DNA found at the scene and his daughter.
Later police learned Freeman was also the victim of a murder. On October 30, 1982 his decomposed body was found buried in a shallow graves near Cobden, Illinois. Freeman was shot multiple times and was found about 3 months after his death. His killer was never identified.
Council Bluffs investigators are currently working with Illinois State Police to determine if the two murders are connected.