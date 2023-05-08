Investors to discuss grand opening date for Cairo's new grocery store

CAIRO, Ill. (WSIL) -- For nearly eight years the city of Cairo has been without a grocery store.
Some residents traveled 25 to 35 minutes just to get a fresh bag of groceries, fruit or meat.
Those long trips could soon be over as investors get ready to open Rise Community Market.
The grocery store has been in the works since 2021 and this summer could see the business' grand opening.
The 4,000 square foot building still has some minor repairs left but has already selected some vendors according to John Shadowens, a community and ecomonic development educator at the University of Illinois extension in Harrisburg.
Shadowens says food prices could be high but residents won't have to spend as much on gas driving to towns miles away.
"Will they change their patterns enough to be able to shop at this store and make it economically viable in the long term?" Shadowens asked.
Cairo resident Roy Simelton says he's seen promises of new businesses in Cairo flounder. Simelton hopes this new grocery store will be the exception.
"It is hope if they're going to do this. But if they don't do it, ain't no hope," Simelton said.
The seven-member steering board will meet Tuesday evening to discuss a possible date for a grand opening. Shadowens says about 200 people from the area have invested in th store.