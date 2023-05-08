Investors to discuss grand opening date for Cairo's new grocery store

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FULTON GRAVES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.