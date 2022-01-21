Investigators look into 30 year old cold case

(WSIL) -- Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies want your help to try and solve an almost 30-year-old cold case.
One reason the case been cold for so long the victims identity is STILL unknown.
Detective Bobby Wallace says even if the crime can't be solved hopefully new developments in DNA technology and the help of grant money can help provide her identity.
"There was obviously something criminal about it."
A crime nearly 30 years ago still unsolved.
"I can't imagine what a family would be feeling like after 30 years and not having any answers of where their daughter went to." said Capt. Bobby Wallace, Jefferson County Sheriffs office.
In January 1993 investigators in Jefferson County called a gruesome scene.
"We only found her head, we never found the rest of her body so that had to be somewhere else."
Now with the help of this sketch, DNA Technology developing at a record pace and grant money Detective Bobby Wallace hoping this will be one more case he'll be able to take off the books.
"I can only imagine the relief that would come if we are able to figure out who she is and at least get that to to the family so even if they've accepted the fact she's not coming home at least know for sure her remains will be taken care of and back with the family I think that would be a huge weight of a family's shoulders." said Wallace.
If you have any information that may help investigators solve this case call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and ask for Detective Wallace