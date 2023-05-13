CAMBRIA, IL (WSIL) - A fire investigation is underway in Williamson County. The call came from Paradise Road in Cambria around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. The fire engulfed and destroyed an empty single-family trailer. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to any other homes. Firefighters from Cambria, Hurst, and county fire protection district responded. The cause has not yet been determined.
Investigation underway after fire destroys empty trailer in Cambria
Danny Valle
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Danny Valle
Anchor & Reporter
Danny Valle anchors News 3 This Morning on Saturday and Sunday and reports Monday-Wednesday at News 3 WSIL.
