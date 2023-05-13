 Skip to main content
Investigation underway after fire destroys empty trailer in Cambria

Friday night fire destroys empty trailer in Cambria

Fire fighters work diligently in Cambria on Friday night, to keep an empty trailer fire from spreading to nearby homes. 

CAMBRIA, IL (WSIL) - A fire investigation is underway in Williamson County. The call came from Paradise Road in Cambria around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. The fire engulfed and destroyed an empty single-family trailer. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to any other homes. Firefighters from Cambria, Hurst, and county fire protection district responded. The cause has not yet been determined.

