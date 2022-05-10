Investigation finds some schools are using SROs to fine students

WSIL -- A comprehensive report by Pro Publica is sparking debate over how some Illinois schools are punishing students. Specifically, using school resource officers as a way to fine students.
Illinois Senate Bill 100 passed in 2015 addressing the consequences of the quote "school to prison pipeline." One of the provisions of that bill is eliminating disciplinary fines and fees. But some Illinois schools have found loopholes around that rule and the State Board Education blatantly telling them to stop immediately.
At Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford says School Resource Officers serve a special role.
"We're not here to get kids in trouble, we're here to protect our kids and that's how our School Resource Officers view their role here in Vienna," said Stafford.
But a recent Pro Publica investigation shows some Illinois schools are skirting the rules using SRO's to fine students.
"When it comes to ticketing kids in school that's not something we're here to do and that should really be dealt with at the school level," said Illinois State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala.
She released this statement to News 3:
"If your district/schools are engaging in this practice, I Implore you to immediately stop and consider both the cost and the consequences of these fines."
She goes on to say "Multiple state laws in the Illinois School Code intend to prohibit the practice of ticketing students as a form of discipline and require schools to use restorative methods before resorting to punitive or exclusionary practices. However, some school districts have found loopholes between the Illinois School Code and the Municipal Code and abdicated their responsibility for student discipline to local law enforcement,"
In Southern Illinois, Murphysboro, Pinckneyville and Marion ranked near the top for student fines from 2019-2021.
Murphysboro has 46, Pinckneyville 21 and Marion 19.
"Is it appropriate to engage law enforcement for school based disciplinary violations that are minor or just kind of run of the mill type violations? No, that's craziness and I think most people would say that's not reasonable," said Dr. Ayala.
Herrin issued 2 tickets from 2019-2021.
Herrin Superintendent Nathaniel Wilson, who just started this school year, says SROs are no longer issuing fines to students.
Marion issued 19 tickets during the same time period. Their superintendent Keith Oates says most of the tickets issued to students were asked for by parents and for serious offenses like assault and drug offenses.
Oates added their school resource officer doesn't issue fines for minor things like truancy or vaping offenses.
We haven't heard back from Murphysboro.