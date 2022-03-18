Interstate 57 reopened after multi-vehicle crash kills 6 people

(WSIL) -- All lanes of I-57 between I-55 and the Illinois state line have been cleared and the highway has been reopened.
3.18.2022 - 5:00 a.m. - All lanes of Interstate 57 have now opened following the multi-vehicle incident that occurred during the morning of March 17th. pic.twitter.com/5CC6WR3AaX— MoDOT Southeast (@MoDOTSoutheast) March 18, 2022
This comes after six people died in multi-vehicle crash Thursday near Charleston, Missouri.
