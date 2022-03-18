 Skip to main content
Interstate 57 reopened after multi-vehicle crash kills 6 people

  Updated
  • 0
Sikeston Crash 2
KWOC

(WSIL) -- All lanes of I-57 between I-55 and the Illinois state line have been cleared and the highway has been reopened.

This comes after six people died in multi-vehicle crash Thursday near Charleston, Missouri.

RELATED: Interstate 57 remains closed in Missouri after multi-vehicle crash | News | wsiltv.com

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

