Interstate 57 reopened after multi-vehicle crash in Missouri

UPDATE: 5 AM Friday, March 18:
All lanes of I-57 between I-55 and the Illinois state line have been cleared and the highway has been reopened.
UPDATE: 9:15 P.M.
At least six people are dead, according Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeff Kinder.
UPDATE: 4:00 P.M.
According to the Associated Press (AP), there are at least five confirmed deaths.
UPDATE: 12:45 pm
Interstate 57 remains closed in both directions.
Our crew on the scene talked with Robert Hearnes, Director of Public Safety in Charleston.
Hearnes says over 60 vehicles were involved in the crash.
There are multiple injuries, but they aren't confirming any official numbers at this time.
Hearnes expects the Interstate to remain closed for most of the day while highway patrol reconstructs the accident.
Officials continue to encourage drivers to detour through Cairo or Cape Girardeau.
Multiple agencies from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois are on the scene.
Mississippi County Sheriff's Department is encouraging drivers to not come to the city of Charleston.
The post says:
"Do not come to Charleston for any reason until the incident is cleared. Traffic is backing up and causing unnecessary hazards. Interstate 57 is shut down from the state line to the 55 exchange traffic is being diverted off of 60 to State Highway B as well as 62 and 105. If you are needing to go around you will have to take B hwy to 80 and 77 up to E US hwy 60. All road leading into are being shut down due to traffic and emergency vehicles!"
ORIGINAL:
(WSIL) -- Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near in Mississippi County, Missouri.
The crash happened between mile marker 10 and 12.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation Interstate 57 is closed from Illinois to Interstate 55 in Sikeston.
In a Facebook post, The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are on the scene.
And many area ambulance services have been requested to assist with the crash.
No word on injuries as last update.
