International Festival kicks off at SIU

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It was a celebration of diversity at SIU Carbondale Monday.
The annual International Festival kicked off with the parade of flags. This year's theme is "One Voice, One People" and has been a tradition for 60 years.
The goal is to highlight the diversity, inclusivity and multicultural impact and influence of SIU and its people.
"We really value our international students because they bring a lot to the campus and contribute to, the opportunity for preparing our students for a global economy. You don't have to go to a different part of the world to know what's happening there. That you can actually talk to people who come from different parts of the world and really learn about different ways of cooking and different ways of celebrating," said Provost Meera Komarraju.
International students have found their college home at SIU since 1947, and currently about 1,000 students and scholars from about 100 nations, along with their families, are Salukis.
Food Festival
The International Food Festival returns at 11 a.m. April 6 in the Student Center Ballrooms. This event provides an
opportunity to sample culinary delights from around the world, as students prepare and serve foods from their homelands. The various booths offer assorted ala carte options as well as some meal combinations. The festival wraps up at 1 p.m. or when the food is gone. Sellouts are common, so organizers recommend coming early for the best selection.
Tickets are $1 each and the number of tickets required for the samples varies.
Tickets will be available at the door, but those planning to attend can save time by buying tickets early. Advance tickets go on sale March 28 at the Student Center business office windows and are available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The menu will be posted online prior to the feast.
Cultural Show
International Festival 2022 wraps up with the Cultural Show, a night of special entertainment featuring a variety of global performances. During this unique evening, students showcase their diverse cultures and countries through song and dance. The show is set for 6:30 p.m. April 8 in the Student Center Ballrooms.
There is no cost to attend and tickets aren’t required.