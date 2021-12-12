Integrity Cares shares how they're helping Mayfield, Kentucky storm victims

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- Hundreds of volunteers have made their way to Mayfield, Kentucky to help with recovery efforts for tornado victims.
Friday night's storms left the community in need and now many volunteers are working to collect donations.
Integrity Cares is an initiative of Integrity Roofing & Exteriors that helps give back to others. Volunteers drove from southern Illinois with various items for Kentuckians.
"We have supplies from the truck. Water, diapers, formula. We have some jackets we have some blankets. All of which comes from funds that were provided for us through one of our partners GAF, which is a shingles manufacturer. The truck and trailer were provided by Cornerstone Church in Marion, Illinois," said volunteer, Mark Mohler.
Owner, Terry Gwaltney, tells News 3 whether its a resident or first responder, they want to help as much as they can.
"We have an office in Paducah, Harrisburg, Carterville and so we have guys that were directly impacted that lived in Wingo and Hickory and had family that was impacted and so our Integrity Cares--we're always looking for ways to serve the community," he said.
Mohler says this is just the first wave of drop-offs. He says you can donate at their sites for the next week or so.
"We're going to be collecting materials in three different places: you'll be able to bring materials to Cornerstone Church in Marion. You'll be able to bring materials to our home office in Stonefort, Illinois and also drop off materials in Harrisburg, Illinois. We're asking in those places be specific to bottled water, diapers, wipes, formula blankets," he said.
Organizers tell News 3 if you'd like to bring donations to take them to Mayfield High School. If you'd like to receive those donations, head to Mayfield Graves County Fairgrounds.