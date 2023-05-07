 Skip to main content
Integrated Health cuts ribbon on new building

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- Access to Behavioral Health resources is growing in Williamson county.

Health professionals, patients and members of Carterville Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a new Integrated Health building Saturday afternoon.

Behavioral health services in southern Illinois are facing a backlog, with some patients waiting months for an appointment. Site Supervisor Pamela Stout says more services are needed in the region.

"Today actually marks four months since we had our tragedy at our building next door, and we were getting ready to open this building and that caused a delay," explains Stout. "I think that that made us even more aware, because we needed those services ourselves and Southern Illinois is sorely lacking in counseling services and behavioral health medicines."

Integrated Health has grown from around 20 counselors to more than 50 between their locations in Harrisburg and Carterville.

