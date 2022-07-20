 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Inmate arrested after walking away from work detail in April

Clifton Crumble

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A McCracken County Jail inmate was arrested early Wednesday morning, after walking away from a work detail in April. 

Officer Noah Willet stopped 29-year-old Clifton Crumble just after midnight in Paducah. He was stopped because the bicycle he was riding had improper equipment. 

Crumble refused to provide his name, but was identified by other officers and had bank cards with his name on them. 

Crumble was then taken into custody for escape. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.

