Inmate arrested after walking away from work detail in April

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A McCracken County Jail inmate was arrested early Wednesday morning, after walking away from a work detail in April.
Officer Noah Willet stopped 29-year-old Clifton Crumble just after midnight in Paducah. He was stopped because the bicycle he was riding had improper equipment.
Crumble refused to provide his name, but was identified by other officers and had bank cards with his name on them.
Crumble was then taken into custody for escape. He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.