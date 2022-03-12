Influenza detected in Illinois poultry

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- The United States of Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed the presence of influenza in non-commercial backyard flock in McClean County, Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is currently working with the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) on a joint incident response. Birds from the affected flocks will not enter the food system.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claim that the presence of influenza in the poultry do not present an immediate public health concern.
“Producers and owners should review their biosecurity plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings,” said Dr. Mark Ernst, IDOA State Veterinarian. “IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible.”
For more information, visit Alerts and Important Animal Health Information - Animal Health and Welfare (illinois.gov).