Infant death under investigation in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy from Pinckneyville.
Illinois State Police said on Sunday, June 12, 2022 they were requested by the Pinckneyville Police Department to investigate serious injuries to an infant.
The child was eventually transferred to a regional hospital in St. Louis, where he died from his injuries.
An autopsy was performed on Friday, June 17, 2022 and results are pending.
The ISP is being assisted by Pinckneyville Police and the St. Louis City Medical Examiner's Office.
This is an active and on-going investigation.