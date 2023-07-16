Individual shot in Carbondale Sunday

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- An individual from Carbondale was shot in the early morning hours of Sunday.
Information the incident comes from a press release from the Carbondale Police Department.
On Sunday, July 16 at around 5:47 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. Police discovered the victim of the shooting had taken themself to the hospital in their own vehicle.
The victim was treated for their injuries and released. The police do not believe there is a current threat to the public. The investigation is active and ongoing.