Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
county, Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 238 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
showers and isolated storms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The rain is
falling where previous heavy rain has fallen over the past
couple of days.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Carterville, Crainville and Lake Of Egypt Area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Indiana bill that would ban most abortions passes in the state House, returns to Senate for amendments

The Indiana House passed a Republican-sponsored bill on August 5 that would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy with limited exceptions.

 AJ Mast/Ronin Group/MASTA/AP

The Indiana House passed a Republican-sponsored bill on Friday that would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy with limited exceptions.

The legislation passed the House in a 62-38 vote. Senate Bill 1, which was amended by the House, will now return to the Indiana Senate with amendments for consideration.

The final House vote on the bill Friday was preceded by more than five hours of additional debate on Friday among state representatives on both sides of the issue. Republican state Rep. Wendy McNamara, the bill's House sponsor, gave final remarks before the vote.

"Too often these days we are exposed to much violence and death. This bill restores faith in humanity and faith that human life has value," McNamara said.

After the bill passed in the House, the Indiana Democratic Party tweeted that their GOP counterparts seeking to ban abortion are "essentially declaring that their values are more righteous than those of their fellow citizens."

Indiana presently allows abortions up to 20 weeks after fertilization (or 22 weeks after the mother's last menstrual period).

The-CNN-Wire

