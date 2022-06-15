 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Independence Day: Fireworks displays for 2022

  • 0
4th of July, independence day

(WSIL) -- Communities across our region are celebrating Independence Day with fireworks displays and other festivities. 

ANNA

  • July 2, 2022
  • Anna City Park
  • 5 p.m. live music, food trucks, winery vendors
  • 9 p.m. fireworks

CAMDEN, TENNESSEE (2 hours south of Paducah)

CAPE GIRARDEAU

  • Arena Park
  • July 4, 2022
  • 8 p.m. live music
  • Dusk fireworks

DU QUOIN

  • Freedom Fest 
  • July 5, 2022
  • Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
  • 7 p.m. Food trucks, live music
  • Dusk fireworks

EDDYVILLE, IL

  • July 2, 2022
  • 8 a.m. Community Yard Sale 
  • 9:30 a.m. Car show
  • Food, live music
  • Dusk fireworks

ELDORADO

GOLCONDA

  • July 1, 2022
  • 5 p.m. horse & buggy rides, helicopter rides, BBQ sandwiches, vendors
  • Live music featuring "Most Wanted" band and Mason "Little Hank" Ramsey
  • 9 p.m. Lighted boat parade 
  • Dusk Fireworks at the Golconda Marina

GOREVILLE

  • Freedom Fest
  • July 4, 2022
  • 10 a.m. Parade
  • 11 a.m. kid's fun zone
  • 12 p.m. Cornhole tournament
  • 5 p.m. Gospel concerts in the Park
  • Dusk fireworks

HARRISBURG

IRVINGTON

  • Irvington Homecoming
  • June 25, 2022
  • Irvington Park
  • 11 a.m. food stand opens
  • Noon bags tournament
  • 1:30 p.m. BBA cook off
  • 3 p.m. Kids games
  • 4 p.m. Live music
  • Dusk fireworks

JACKSON, MO

JOHNSTON CITY

  • Fireworks Spectacular
  • June 24, 2022
  • Arrowhead Lake Amphitheater
  • 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Live music, food, kids fun field
  • 9:30 p.m. Fireworks 

LAKE OF EGYPT

MARION

  • July 1-4, 2022
  • Knights of Columbus
  • 4:30 p.m. Music, food, carnival rides, bingo, pageants
  • Bands include: 90's Kidz, Murphy500, A1C, and many more. 
  • Fireworks each night at dark

METROPOLIS

  • Harrah's Hometown Celebration
  • July 1, 2022
  • Harrah's Metropolis Casino & Hotel
  • 6 p.m. Kid's zone, food
  • 9:15 p.m. fireworks
  • $5 entry fee to benefit Harrah's School Supply Giveaway

MT. VERNON

  • Salute to Freedom
  • July 4, 2022
  • Mt. Vernon Outland Airport
  • 5 p.m. DJ, lazer tag, inflatables, food
  • 7 p.m. Live music by U.S. Air Force Concert Band 
  • Fireworks at dusk

MURPHYSBORO

MURRAY, KY

  • Freedom Fest
  • July 1, 2022
    • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Murray Art Guild Summer Party
    • Food, drinks, music, projects
  • July 2, 2022
    • 7 a.m. to Noon Downtown Farmers Market
    • 5 p.m. to 9 pm.. live music
  • July 4, 2022
    • 7 a.m. Veteran's Remembrance Ceremony at Chestnut Park
    • 7 a.m. Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast
    • 9:30 a.m. FNB Freedom Fest Parade
    • 6:30 p.m. MSU Town and Gown Community Band & Chorus
    • 9 .m. Fireworks extravaganza

PADUCAH

POPLAR BLUFF

SCHELLER 

TAMMS

  • 4th at the Park
  • July 4, 2022
  • 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • Food, music, car show, vendors
  • Fireworks at dark

Recommended for you