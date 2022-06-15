Independence Day: Fireworks displays for 2022

(WSIL) -- Communities across our region are celebrating Independence Day with fireworks displays and other festivities.
ANNA
- July 2, 2022
- Anna City Park
- 5 p.m. live music, food trucks, winery vendors
- 9 p.m. fireworks
CAMDEN, TENNESSEE (2 hours south of Paducah)
- Birdsong Resort, Marine and Lakeside RV Campground
- July 1-4, 2022
- Kids' fishing rodeo, boat races, "Open Grill"
- Live music
- Fireworks show 9 p.m. July 4
CAPE GIRARDEAU
- Arena Park
- July 4, 2022
- 8 p.m. live music
- Dusk fireworks
DU QUOIN
- Freedom Fest
- July 5, 2022
- Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
- 7 p.m. Food trucks, live music
- Dusk fireworks
EDDYVILLE, IL
- July 2, 2022
- 8 a.m. Community Yard Sale
- 9:30 a.m. Car show
- Food, live music
- Dusk fireworks
ELDORADO
- 4th of July Celebration
- July 2, 2022
- Eldorado Sports Complex
- 5K, DJ, inflatables, food
- 9 p.m. fireworks
GOLCONDA
- July 1, 2022
- 5 p.m. horse & buggy rides, helicopter rides, BBQ sandwiches, vendors
- Live music featuring "Most Wanted" band and Mason "Little Hank" Ramsey
- 9 p.m. Lighted boat parade
- Dusk Fireworks at the Golconda Marina
GOREVILLE
- Freedom Fest
- July 4, 2022
- 10 a.m. Parade
- 11 a.m. kid's fun zone
- 12 p.m. Cornhole tournament
- 5 p.m. Gospel concerts in the Park
- Dusk fireworks
HARRISBURG
- 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 2022
- Saline County Fairground
- 9 p.m. fireworks
IRVINGTON
- Irvington Homecoming
- June 25, 2022
- Irvington Park
- 11 a.m. food stand opens
- Noon bags tournament
- 1:30 p.m. BBA cook off
- 3 p.m. Kids games
- 4 p.m. Live music
- Dusk fireworks
JACKSON, MO
- Independence Day Celebration
- July 4, 2022
- Leist Memorial Band Shell (off of Route D)
- 7 p.m. live music
JOHNSTON CITY
- Fireworks Spectacular
- June 24, 2022
- Arrowhead Lake Amphitheater
- 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Live music, food, kids fun field
- 9:30 p.m. Fireworks
LAKE OF EGYPT
- Independence Day Celebration
- July 2, 2022
- Lake of Egypt Elks Property
- 5-7 p.m. dinner
- 7 p.m. live music
- 9:15 p.m. fireworks
MARION
- July 1-4, 2022
- Knights of Columbus
- 4:30 p.m. Music, food, carnival rides, bingo, pageants
- Bands include: 90's Kidz, Murphy500, A1C, and many more.
- Fireworks each night at dark
METROPOLIS
- Harrah's Hometown Celebration
- July 1, 2022
- Harrah's Metropolis Casino & Hotel
- 6 p.m. Kid's zone, food
- 9:15 p.m. fireworks
- $5 entry fee to benefit Harrah's School Supply Giveaway
MT. VERNON
- Salute to Freedom
- July 4, 2022
- Mt. Vernon Outland Airport
- 5 p.m. DJ, lazer tag, inflatables, food
- 7 p.m. Live music by U.S. Air Force Concert Band
- Fireworks at dusk
MURPHYSBORO
- Fourth of July Celebration
- July 2, 2022
- Riverside Park
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Live music, food vendors
- Fireworks at dark
MURRAY, KY
- Freedom Fest
- July 1, 2022
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Murray Art Guild Summer Party
- Food, drinks, music, projects
- July 2, 2022
- 7 a.m. to Noon Downtown Farmers Market
- 5 p.m. to 9 pm.. live music
- July 4, 2022
- 7 a.m. Veteran's Remembrance Ceremony at Chestnut Park
- 7 a.m. Gary Taylor Memorial Breakfast
- 9:30 a.m. FNB Freedom Fest Parade
- 6:30 p.m. MSU Town and Gown Community Band & Chorus
- 9 .m. Fireworks extravaganza
PADUCAH
- 4th of July Celebration
- July 4, 2022
- Riverfront Plaza
- 5 p.m. food, music
- 9 p.m. fireworks on the river
POPLAR BLUFF
- July 4, 2022
- 9 a.m. parade
- 9 p.m./dusk fireworks
SCHELLER
- Fireworks at the Lake
- July 3, 2022
- Fireworks at dark
TAMMS
- 4th at the Park
- July 4, 2022
- 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Food, music, car show, vendors
- Fireworks at dark