Increasing clouds Friday, rain returns by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Today will end up being the nicest of the week. There is plenty of sunshine this afternoon, with low humidity and temperatures in the 80s.
Mostly clear skies will continue overnight, with cool low temperatures. Lows will dip back into the 50s, by early Friday morning.
Friday will be another dry day but with some small changes. Clouds will gradually move in from the south throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonable, topping out in the low to mid 80s.
Our next system will bring back the chance for showers and storms, both Saturday and Sunday. While there looks to be some dry time mixed in, rain could impact outdoor plans.