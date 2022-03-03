Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Mild temperatures and sunshine made for another nice day to get out and about. The clouds return tomorrow.
Clear skies will stick around overnight with temperatures dipping into the 30s. Friday will start with some sunshine but clouds will increase throughout the day. It will be another warm day with above normal high temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb back into the 60s.
More warm weather is in store for the weekend but you'll want to have the umbrella on standby. Heavy rain and a few strong storms will be possible by Sunday night.