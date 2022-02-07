Increase in customers at Community Farmers Market

(WSIL) -- The Community Farmers Market in Carbondale is seeing an increase in foot traffic as winter weather pushes more people indoors.
Dozens were out Saturday morning at University Mall where the new location is allowing for more vendors and more space for shoppers to mingle.
The Market is also preparing for its Community Seed Swap.
Organizers say COVID protocols kept them from holding it the past few years.
"For a Farmers Market a seed swap is just one of those highlights every year and we're very excited to have it back. This market will run through the end of March, the tail end of March here we'll start seeing some more greens and we will have seed-starts and things like that available for people to plant in their gardens." said, Karen Jensen-Britton, Carbondale Community Farmers Market Manager.
Visitors are welcome to bring their own seeds to Swap this Saturday February 12th. Vegetable, flowers, herbs and other types will be available along with gardening tips and information from the U-of-I Extension office.