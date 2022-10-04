Inaugural Cape Light Festival coming this holiday season

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, in collaboration with Cape County, is excited to announce a new holiday experience, 35 years in the making: The Cape Light Festival.
Since 1987, the Cape Conservation Center has hosted the displays of area businesses, churches, and organizations on their grounds. The month-long event typically draws 35,000 unique visitors through the park to see displays.
But, with no organization leading the charge, the show has seen a decline in participation and attendance, particularly given the challenges of the last few years.
So this year, the Arts Council is taking over and has enlisted the help of artists to create unique, personalized displays in collaboration with sponsors.
If you would like to be a sponsor and participate in the inaugural event, click here for more information. Entries will be accepted until November 1.