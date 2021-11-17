In delayed opening statement at trial, defense attorney says there's no evidence his client tried to harm Ahmaud Arbery

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks with attorney Jason B. Sheffield, right, during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse on November 16, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.