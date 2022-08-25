 Skip to main content
Immigration, Human trafficking investigation underway in Jefferson County

Jose Navarro Laguna

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has a human trafficking investigation underway. 

On August 24, 2022 an ISP trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 57 near Mt. Vernon. During the stop, evidence of human trafficking was observed. 

Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), along with a Sheriff's Office detective, responded to assist. 

Evidence was seized at the scene and a 21-year-old female illegal immigrant was detained and turned over to HSI agents. 

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, from California, for immigration related offenses.

The investigation into human trafficking is continuing as the Sheriff's Office works with state police and HSI. 

