Immigration, Human trafficking investigation underway in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has a human trafficking investigation underway.
On August 24, 2022 an ISP trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 57 near Mt. Vernon. During the stop, evidence of human trafficking was observed.
Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), along with a Sheriff's Office detective, responded to assist.
Evidence was seized at the scene and a 21-year-old female illegal immigrant was detained and turned over to HSI agents.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of 41-year-old Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, from California, for immigration related offenses.
The investigation into human trafficking is continuing as the Sheriff's Office works with state police and HSI.