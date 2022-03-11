Immigration arrests in the US plunge under Biden administration, data show.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
generally along and west of a line from Dexter Missouri to
Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges. Visibilities may drop sharply due to the snow, so use
caution, if you must drive this afternoon and evening. Road
conditions may remain hazardous during the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will through 8 pm
CST. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots
will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will
fall into the single digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...Increase in snowfall over part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois early this Afternoon...

For travelers and residents over part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois, look for an increase in snowfall rates and
amounts from shortly before noon through 4 pm CST this afternoon.

At this time, total snowfall amounts of one to locally two inches
of snow is expected to fall in the following areas during the
early afternoon hours.

In southeast Missouri, the greatest amount of snow is expected
from Fremont and Grandin, northeast to Oak ridge and Cape
Girardeau Missouri, with the heaviest likely to occur over Wayne
County Missouri near Greenville. In these areas, an excess of one
inch of snow is expected.

In southern Illinois, the greatest amount of snow is expected from
Grand Tower and Thebes, northeast to West Frankfort and Karbers
Ridge, with the heaviest expected from Makanda onward to Goreville
and New Burnside. In these areas, an excess of one inch of snow is
expected.

Snowfall rates during the early afternoon hours may range from one
quarter to one half inch an hour at times.

If you are planning travel in part of southeast Missouri and
southern Illinois this afternoon, be watchful for lower visibility
due to the snow. In addition, elevated surfaces such as bridges
and overpasses may freeze earlier, creating slick spots on the
road.

Be sure to give any road maintenance crews plenty of room as they
clear snow from roadways this afternoon, if you must be on the
road today.

Immigration arrests in the United States have plunged under President Joe Biden compared to his predecessor, who cast a wide net of who was eligible to be taken into custody, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data released Friday.

Under Biden, the Department of Homeland Security rolled out a series of policy changes that marked a departure from the Trump administration's aggressive enforcement measures. That included modifying guidance to focus arrests on national security, public safety and border security risks.

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations made more than 74,000 administrative arrests -- for immigration violations -- in fiscal year 2021, according to agency data, down from the Trump administration when annual administrative arrests hovered over 100,000. ICE, under the previous administration, had given officers more latitude to make arrests.

Senior ICE officials on Friday emphasized the impact of the pandemic on operations, pointing out the difficulty of comparing the data to past years.

"I can't overemphasize how impactful Covid has been on the agency over this, really the past year and a half, but certainly this fiscal year," a senior official said, noting shutdowns, and other countries that refused to accept deportations cases.

The fiscal year 2021 data encompasses the final months of the Trump administration and the start of the Biden era.

Of the total arrests conducted, 45,755 occurred after ICE modified its guidance last February under Biden, newly released data shows. Nearly half of those arrests were of convicted criminals, while 55% of those arrested were classified as "threats to border security," which includes people apprehended by US Border Patrol.

The return to a priority system for arrests was among several policy changes instituted under Biden. Over the last year, ICE also ended contracts with two detention centers, stopped long-term detention of families, discontinued mass worksite immigration raids, and began moving toward alternatives to detention, like ankle bracelets.

A senior ICE official told reporters Friday the "focused approach yielded measurable success," including, for example, a doubling of arrests of aggravated felonies over the prior year.

Deportations also dropped dramatically in the first year of the Biden administration. ICE deported around 59,000 last year, down from 185,884 the year before.

Overseeing the structural changes is acting ICE Director Tae Johnson, who's remained at the helm of the agency during the months-long confirmation process for Biden's pick to lead ICE, Ed Gonzalez.

This week, Gonzalez's confirmation hit a snag after Senate Democrats withdrew a vote to advance his nomination when an alleged domestic complaint surfaced. The White House has said it still stands by Gonzalez, who called the accusations in the complaint false.

While immigrant advocates and Democratic lawmakers have welcomed change at ICE, they've been critical of the continued use of private detention and access to Covid-19 vaccines for those who are detained.

Earlier this month, the American Civil Liberties Union also filed a nationwide class-action lawsuit against ICE, claiming that the federal agency has failed to provide Covid-19 booster vaccines to medically vulnerable detainees.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

