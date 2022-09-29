ILLINOISouth Tourism launches Coffee Trail

(WSIL) -- On International Coffee Day, October 1, 2022, ILLINOISouth Tourism is launching a coffee trail to promote independent coffee shops.
The Coffee Trail features 28 independent shops throughout southern Illinois. Participants can receive discounted items at each shop, and if you visit five shops, you will be entered into a raffle of merchandise.
The trail will run from October 1 until the end of the year.
You can track your progress on the trail is one of two ways: through the ILLINOISouth app or with a passport book that is available for pick up at any of the participating locations.
The app makes it easy to check into each location and can even map out the route to take folks to their next stop.
Participating businesses include:
- 6:10 Coffee Company in Salem
- Around the Corner Coffee Co. in Maeystown
- The Bold Goat Coffee Company in Fairfield
- Café on the Abbey in Columbia
- Casey Coffee Company in Casey
- Colyer Coffee House in Albion
- Common Grounds Coffee Lounge in Flora
- Cornerstone Coffee House in Norris City
- Flo's Coffee Bar in Newton
- Fusion Coffee in Fairfield
- GypsyQueen Coffee Bar in Marshall
- June's Breakfast + Patio in Shiloh
- Latte Dough Coffee Shop in Marshall
- Melinda's Coffee and Bistro in Centralia
- Milk and Honey Coffee and Tea in Mt. Carmel
- Off the Square Coffee Company in Red Bud
- Olde City Cafe and Bar in Breese
- Pour@322 in Belleville
- Press Coffee and Tea in Trenton
- RAIL Coffee Room in Centralia
- The Red Porch Cafe in New Baden
- Rosie's Coffeehouse and Bakery in Centralia
- Shimoji Coffee in Greenville and Vandalia
- St. Louis Coffee World in Mascoutah
- Sweet Katie Bee's Cupcake and Coffee Bar in O'Fallon
- The Traveling Mug in Casey
- WhitLeigh's Coffeehouse in Norris City
