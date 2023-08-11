Zeigler man found guilty of multiple sexual assault charges involving a child

ZEIGLER, Ill. -- A 32-year-old was found guilty of multiple sexual assault charges from incidents which happened over a 4-month span nearly three years ago.
The Franklin County State's Attorney Abigail Dinn released information on sexual assault case involving a child. A jury of 12 convicted Allen M. Farris, 32 of Zeigler on several charges on Thursday.
Farris was found guilty on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, Dinn stated in a release.
Dinn said the incidents happened from November, 2020, through February, 2021, when she said Farris repeatedly sexually assaulted a child in Zeigler.
She said the child disclosed the abuse to authorities about it later in March of 2021. That's when the Department of Children and Family Services, along with an Illinois State Police investigator, starting investigating.
"A very thorough investigation was completed resulting in a compelling victim statement, witness statements, and a medical evaluation of the victim," Dinn detailed in the statement. "A crime scene investigation revealed forensics and DNA evidence."
After that, Farris was arrested and charged. He was taken to the Franklin County Jail.
The jury convicted Farris on all five counts he faced.
Farris will be sentenced at a later date.