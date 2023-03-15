Zeigler asks for volunteers for city-wide cleanup event

ZEIGLER, IL (WSIL) -- A city-wide cleanup effort is scheduled for the City of Zeigler in April.
The City of Zeigler, Illinois Government posted they are seeking volunteers to come out and help clean up the community.
The event is scheduled for April 29th, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
The ask everyone to meet at the town circle to sign in and receive instructions.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and volunteer to clean up any litter, debris, and other large objects. Lunch and refreshments will also be provided.
Zeigler residents who are needing items hauled away are urged to place them by the curb 3 to 5 days before the April 29th event.
Volunteers are also urged to bring work gloves as well.
If you have any questions, you may contact the Zeigler mayor's office at 618-596-6475.