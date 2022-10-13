Your Voice, Your Vote: Illinois' 12th Congressional District Race

(WSIL) -- The November General Election is just 3 and a half weeks away and one of the big races for southern Illinois is the 12th Congressional District.
Republican Congressman Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) is facing Democrat Chip Markel.
U.S. Rep. Bost is looking for his 5th term in the nation's capitol.
"I hope they are happy with the job I have been doing I'm asking for their vote and support," said Bost.
Meanwhile, Markel feels he is the person for the job, "Because I think the people need a voice, the people of southern Illinois need a true voice."
The 12th district spans from the Metro East, to Sparta and Mt. Vernon, to the very bottom tips of the state, Metropolis and Cairo.
With such a big area to cover, what are they focused on for southern Illinois?
Markel says his focus is, "Jobs, good paying jobs. Providing healthcare for people, again the economy and inflation. We have to actually do something about that. Instead of blaming the other party and not coming up with viable solutions, lets address those issues, lets get to the root cause of those issues and correct those and actually do something."
Congressman Bost says the economy is also a focus, "[We need] to make sure that the 12th is put in a position where the economy can boom. We have all kinds of assets, whether it is tourism or it is the industrial base that we have. All of those employers need to make sure we are working with them to make sure they can do their jobs, to hire the people they need and all the spinoff jobs that occur, as well as the reaching out for new industry to relocate to the U.S. My hope is the State of Illinois puts themselves in the position where they'll come to southern Illinois."
Inflation is creating a strain on everyone's wallets. The price of food, houses, and everyday supplies continue to rise.
One hot topic is gas prices. So what is causing the surge at the pump and how can we stop the upward climb?
Both candidates agree oil companies and supply need to be addressed.
"When oil companies control their output, their production and output of oil to inflate the prices of gas and heating oil that's the issue. Those are the issues that we need to address, we need to address supply chain issues. It's by the control of the oil companies, they control oil production, they control output, they keep supply low when demand is high, so they can keep prices high and when they made record profits the last 9 or 10 quarters, that's an issue and that's the issue we need to look at," explained Markel.
Congressman Bost had a similar idea, "We also need to make sure we are moving down the path, to truly correct, not some political statement, truly correct the inflation problem. One of the fastest ways we can do that is aggressively go out and change the policies back to the way they were two years ago when it comes to oil production. Actually making sure we are doing it here in the U.S. and that we become energy dependent again. We cannot depend on foreign oil and then how they will control our market place by changing how they are drilling or not drilling. Two years ago we were energy dependent and the economy was booming. We need to get back there."
Abortion has also been at the forefront this political season, after the historic decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. It's on top of mind in Carbondale as well, after a reproductive health clinic offering abortion services opened their doors.
Markel says Congress needs to codify Roe.
"I think that it's the woman's right to choose, you know who am I to tell a woman what she should do with her body," said Markel.
Bost falls on the other side of the issue, "I'm Pro-Life. No one should question, I'm Pro-life." Congressman Bost says he agrees with the Supreme Court's decision and the power should be in the hands of the states.
So what are these candidates truly passionate about? The people.
"Because of my experience because I understand the district and the issues and how those tie, the issues that are of concern of the IL 12th I can take those issues and concerns and fight for the people there," explained Bost.
So what do both candidates want you to know before November 8th?
And how do they say they plan to work for Southern Illinois?
"My goal is to make the quality of life better for southern Illinois and all I'm asking for is a chance. Give me once chance, give me your first vote and make me earn your second vote and if I can't earn your second vote then don't vote for me anymore. It's that simple. If I can't do my job to your satisfaction in two years, then next election vote for somebody else. But I will earn your confidence and earn your next vote," explained Markel.
"We need your vote, we appreciate your vote, I always thank you for your vote. I couldn't be blessed more in the fact that I'm a truck driver's son from deep southern Illinois and somehow the people have sent me to D.C. to be one of 435 to work for them. I thank them so much for that and would love the opportunity to continue do that," said Bost.