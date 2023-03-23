Women's Appreciation Dinner in Herrin to welcome IL Comptroller

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- A Women's Appreciation Dinner is scheduled in Herrin featuring special guest speaker Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
The event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Herrin, IL, and is taking place on March 27, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Herrin Civic Center at 101 S. 16th Street.
The Herrin Rotary Club said this will be a night of food and fun as they celebrate women's appreciation month and will honor seven women in the community who have devoted their life to public service and the betterment of the community.
Food will be catered by Sista's Catering and a cash bar will be on hand as well.
For more information, contact the Herrin Civic Center at 618-924-6155.