Woman punched and choked, wheelchair bound man punched - Metropolis PD releases arrests report

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Multiple arrests and citations were reported over the course of the last two weeks in Metropolis in a report that was released by police.
The Metropolis Police Department released a dozen reports of criminal activity from August 28 through September 10.
Listed in the reports, two criminal incidents happened on September 2, both relating to a subject that was reportedly hit by another person.
Officers were called to a home in the 1600-block of North Avenue. Officers said an investigation there found that Christopher G. Moore, 24 of Paducah, allegedly kicked in a door at his girlfriend's home, hit and chocked her.
Metropolis police then said Moore took her cell phone.
Moore was arrested and taken to the Massac County Detention Center and was charged with aggravated domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
In another call, police also responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 100-block of East 15th Street. Police said a man who was wheelchair bound was punched in the stomach while he was laying down.
Jane M. Rush-Rogers, 59, was arrested for domestic battery and taken to the Massac County Detention Center. Police said she admitted to punching the man.
Here is a list of the other reported Metropolis Police Department calls...
August 30, 2023
- Timothy T. Gurley,69, Metropolis was arrested at Big John’s. A Metropolis Officer observed him walking into the store. The officer was aware that Gurley was wanted on a warrant. The warrant was issued by Massac County for Battery. Gurley was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
August 31, 2023
- A Metropolis Officer observed Jackson J. Snow,38, Metropolis enter the Casey’s General Store. The Officer was aware that Snow was wanted on a warrant. The warrant was issued by Massac County for FTA- Criminal Damage to Property. Snow was arrested and lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
September 4, 2023
- Brittany N. Cullison,37, Metropolis was arrested at a residence in the 300 block of W. 4th. Cullison was wanted on a warrant. The warrant was issued by Massac County for FTA-possession of stolen property. Cullison was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
September 5, 2023
- William C. Jackson,63, Metropolis was arrested in the 1600 block of Ferry. Jackson was wanted on a warrant. The warrant was issued by Massac County for FTA-Criminal damage to property. Jackson was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
September 6, 2023
- Metropolis Officers were called to the Party Hut on W. 10 th St. Officers viewed video of a subject stealing a bottle of liquor by placing it under his shirt. Officers obtained a good description of the offender and vehicle he arrived in. Officers began checking the area and located the vehicle parked at a residence on W. 8th St. Officers located the offender and stolen alcohol. Darnell W. Franklin,36, Paducah was arrested and charted with Theft. He was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
September 8, 2023
- A Metropolis Officer stopped a red Jeep Liberty for expired registration. (exp Sept 2022.) A computer check on the driver, Marcy F. Hileman,32, Metropolis revealed that her driver’s license was revoked. Hileman was arrested. A tow truck was summoned and a search incident to the arrest found a eye glass case on the center console. Inside the eye glass case, was two plastic baggies containing a substance that tested positive for Methamphetamine. A glass smoking pipe was also located in the case. Hileman was charged with expired registration, driving while license revoked, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hileman was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
- A Metropolis Sergeant observed a red Chevrolet pick-up truck on E. 5 th St. The sergeant recognized the driver as Donal E. Obermark,80, Metropolis. The Sergeant was aware that Obermark’s drivers license was cancelled by the IL Secretary of State. A traffic stop was conducted and a computer check confirmed that status as cancelled. Obermark was cited for driving on a cancelled drivers license and was released on a notice to appear.
- While on patrol, a Metropolis Officer observed a white Hyundai Santa Fe on E. 10 th St. The officer recognized that driver from a previous arrest for Driving while license suspended. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Catherine St and a computer check confirmed that the driver, Anna L Clark,43, Metropolis still had a suspended driver’s license. She also could not provide proof of insurance. Clark was issued citations for driving while license suspended and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Clark was released on a notice to appear.
- Serafim Halkias,65, Martin TN was arrested at Harrah’s Casino. Halkias had been previously trespassed from Harrah’s properties. Halkias was charged with criminal trespass to property. He was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
September 9, 2023
- Metropolis Officers were called to Hospital Drive to check out a suspicious person. Officers located him and a computer check revealed that Charles D. Ledbetter,29, unk address was wanted on a warrant. The warrant was issued by KY for Parole Violation. Ledbetter was lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
If you, or someone you know is struggling with drug use, help is available. We want to help you before an arrest is necessary. You can call the Metropolis Police Department at 618.524.2310, the Massac County Mental Health crisis line, 618.524.9368, the 988 suicide line, and you can contact MCDAC (Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition) for recovery resources at 618.524.1393
The preceding information pertains to an arrest made by the Metropolis Police Department. This arrest was made on the basis of probable cause and all arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty.