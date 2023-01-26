Woman accused of stabbing death of 11-year-old girl set for jury trial

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A jury trial has been set for a woman accused of a stabbing death of an 11-year-old girl in Marion.
Julia Bevely pleaded not guilty during a preliminary hearing in Williamson County in December of 2020.
Bevely is accused of the incident involving the death of 11-year-old Jade Beasley.
Williamson County Sheriff's Department Detective Cindy Geittmann said the victim was stabbed more than 20 times and was found in the bathtub, with the water still running.
According to online court records, the jury trial for Bevely is scheduled for February 6th, at 9 a.m. at the Williamson County Courthouse in front of Judge Green.