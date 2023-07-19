Williamson County sees heavy flooding; Marion daycare carries kids to class

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Virginia Avenue in Marion looked more like Virginia Beach, Virginia instead of a city street Wednesday morning.
Floods covered the entire city block where three buildings that make up Robin's Nest Learning Center stand.
Staff arrived just before 6 a.m. to take in kids being dropped off by parents heading to work according to director Jena Parson. Educators say water seeped into two classroms but were able to clean it up in a couple of hours.
"We were on it first thing in the morning," Parson said. "We knew from past experience to come in and see how things were."
Parson shared video with News 3 showing staff taking some children on their backs and walking them to their classrooms. Parents at the main parking lot were unable to drive through a flooded Virginia Avenue.
"[Staff] were pretty much piggybacking kids from the main parking lot where parents could enter to get them across the street because parents had to go to work."
Floodwaters also went inside the center's new building across the street which cost one million dollars to build according to Parson.
Flash floods occur in that area and Parson hopes a solution can be found so that the school doesn't have to worry about a potential closure.
"How can we fix the issue so that we're not trying to scramble to figure out what are we going to have to do today, are we going to be closing our doors and not providing child care to 300 children in our buildings?" Parson said.
A city spokesperson says they're working on a study with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help storm water move out faster. All of the city's water runoff goes into Crab Orchard Lake, the spokesperson said.
Parts of Herrin saw flooding including 9th and Monroe Streets. Signs over near 16th and Tyler Streets are there to remind drivers that roads are impassible during floods.
David Edyard said his garage flooded with four inches of water for the first time ever. Edyard says it's the worst flooding he's seen in 40 years living there.
"I've seen it get bad but nothing like this. It's pretty bad," Edyard said.
Parson was just glad that staff acted quickly to help parents drop their kids off and to keep the students safe.
"It was quite the concern," Parson said.