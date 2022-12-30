Williamson Co. State's Attorney files temporary restraining order against Attorney General

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Williamson County is going up against the Illinois Attorney General in regards to the Safe-T Act.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul notified the state Supreme Court he will appeal the Kankakee County Judge's ruling that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional.
The judge's decision said the General Assembly violated the constitution's separation of powers clause by eliminating cash bail. The rest of the act takes effect Sunday.
Prosecutors and sheriffs from 65 counties, including 12 in southern Illinois, filed a lawsuit against the Safe-T Act. The judge's ruling did not include the injunction the plaintiff's requested.
According to Raoul, that means the law still takes effect, but the judge's order, prepared by a lead plaintiff, Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow, finds it “facially unconstitutional, void and unenforceable.”
Now, Williamson County State's Attorney Ted Hampson has filed a temporary restraining order against Attorney General Raoul. The restraining order exempts Sheriff Jeff Diederich and State's Attorney Hampton from enforcing the new rules.
The restraining order says, "It is therefore ordered that defendants are temporarily restrained from enforcing those portions of Public Acts 101-651 and 102-1104, The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (Safe-T) that were found unconstitutional in Kankakee County."
The restraining order says it will be in effect from December 30, 2022 until January 9, 2023.