West City Police Officer Sarah Parke honored with Officer of the Year

WEST CITY, Ill. -- One local hero is being recognized on the state level as police officer of the year.
A West City Police Officer, Sarah Parke, was given a resolution from Congressman Mike Bost for her superb service to her community and beyond.
Sergeant Sarah Parke with the West City Police Department received the resolution commending her for her heroics.
This comes on the heels of The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police named Parke the "Most Outstanding Officer of the Year."
Police Chief Jon Graskewicz said during her tenure as a full-time officer with the West City PD, she's saved multiple lives, worked tireless hours off the clock and is responsible for spearheading community benefits like the Backpack Project and Shop with a Cop.
"It's everyday. It's everything she tries to do, she completes. Every goal she sets, she completes. Every crime she sets to solve, she solves. We're just happy to have her," Graskewicz said.
"It's a little surreal to be honest. Very humbling. And I feel very honored to be selected," Parke said.
Parke was selected for this award for her heroism and bravery in the line of duty.
Every officer in the state of Illinois is eligible for this honor.
She's also been inducted into America's Police Hall of Fame for saving a man's life in 2019.