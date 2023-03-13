 Skip to main content
West City Police looking for stolen tractor

Stolen tractor
West City Police Department

WEST CITY, IL (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois police department is looking for a tractor in which they say was stolen from a residence.

The West City Police Department is searching for a blue Ford 1220 Tractor with a front loader on it.

Stolen tractor

Police say this tractor was stolen from a home in West City sometime between March 5 and March 7.

The owner of the tractor is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the location and return of the tractor.

Anyone with information is urged to call the West City Police Department at 618-439-7100.

