West City Police looking for stolen tractor

WEST CITY, IL (WSIL) -- A southern Illinois police department is looking for a tractor in which they say was stolen from a residence.
The West City Police Department is searching for a blue Ford 1220 Tractor with a front loader on it.
Police say this tractor was stolen from a home in West City sometime between March 5 and March 7.
The owner of the tractor is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the location and return of the tractor.
Anyone with information is urged to call the West City Police Department at 618-439-7100.