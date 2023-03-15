'Weekend at the Cave' lineup announced for Shawnee Cave Amphitheater event

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A lineup was announced for a southern Illinois event near Murphysboro in June.
The Shawnee Cave Amphitheater announced a lineup for the 'Weekend at the Cave' involving roughly a dozen different bands for the three-day event.
The lineup includes two nights with the Greensky Bluegrass, Sam Bush, Twiddle, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Motet, The SteelDrivers, Kitchen Dwellers, Henhouse Prowlers, Daniel Donato, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, and Arkansauce and more.
The 'Weekend of the Cave' event will be held at the Shawnee Cave Amphitheater on June 23 - 25 at 3747 Illinois 127 south of Murphysboro.
For more information, you can find that here.